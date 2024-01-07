Hard Reset is a fast and easy way to wipe all of you personal
data from your device and make it 100% clean.
Would You like to clear all the data on Your device (phone, smartphone or tablet) but you don't know how to do it? Is Your device working too slowly and there are many problems occurring? Are you searching for a way to bypass the screen lock protection? Well, we have a lot of tutorials for you.
Check out our website where you can find many different methods to perform a factory reset operation (also known as hard reset and wipe data process), soft reset Your mobile device, remove pattern, password or passcode lock. We also publish instructions how to go into the recovery mode, download mode, fastboot mode or bootloader mode and many others.
You may find here a lot of different articles and useful tricks that will help you fix Your device or improve its performance. In order to make a desired operation easier for you many descriptions have been filmed and are featured on our YouTube channel. Use our instructions to wipe Your device and get Your phone ready for the next owner!